Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO must be supported across the world in overcoming COVID-19: UN chief

“The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the most dangerous challenges this world has faced in our lifetime”, the UN chief said in a statement.

UN | Updated: 09-04-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 08:59 IST
WHO must be supported across the world in overcoming COVID-19: UN chief
“This virus is unprecedented in our lifetime and requires an unprecedented response”, Mr. Guterres spelled out. Image Credit: Flickr

The World Health Organization (WHO) must be supported across the world, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday, describing the UN health agency, which has led the multilateral response since the beginning, as "absolutely critical" in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the most dangerous challenges this world has faced in our lifetime", the UN chief said in a statement. "It is above all a humanitarian crisis with severe health and socio-economic consequences.

Mr. Guterres pointed out that thousands of WHO staff was in the field, fighting the virus on the front lines, supporting the Member States and serving the most vulnerable among them with guidance, training, equipment, and concrete life-saving assistance.

"I witnessed first-hand the courage and determination of WHO staff when I visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo last year, where WHO staff are working in precarious conditions and very dangerous remote locations as they fight the deadly Ebola virus", he asserted.

Noting that no new cases of Ebola have been registered in months, the UN chief called it "a remarkable success for WHO".

Unprecedented virus

"This virus is unprecedented in our lifetime and requires an unprecedented response", Mr. Guterres spelled out.

Maintaining that it is possible that the same facts have been interpreted in different ways, by different entities, he assured that once the world finally turns the page on the epidemic, "there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis".

"The lessons learned will be essential to effectively address similar challenges, as they may arise in the future", he continued.

But now is not that time, added the UN chief: "Now is the time for unity, for the international community to work together in solidarity to stop this virus and its shattering consequences."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barcelona president seeks reshuffle of club board

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, whose tenure has been undermined by tense relations with players this season, wants to reform the clubs management because he distrusts certain directors, according to vice-president Emili Rousaud. ...

Coronavirus: California woman arrested for licking $1,800 worth of groceries

A California woman has been arrested after licking 1,800 worth of groceries and other items at a supermarket in the northern part of the state, police said Wednesday. Chris Fiore, spokesman for the South Lake Tahoe police department, near t...

Japan's economy faces extreme uncertainty as coronavirus spreads - c.bank head

Uncertainty over Japans economic outlook is extremely high as the coronavirus pandemic hits output and consumption, central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, stressing his readiness to take additional monetary steps to prevent a deep rece...

Stranded in Japan, South Sudan athletes keep Olympic dreams alive

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics was a heavy blow for many athletes, but a team of South Sudanese sprinters training in a Japanese town are hoping to turn the delay to their advantage. The four athletes and a coach have been in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020