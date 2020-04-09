Left Menu
Vietnam approves $7.6 bln tax holiday to help virus-hit businesses

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 09-04-2020
Vietnam approves $7.6 bln tax holiday to help virus-hit businesses
Vietnam has approved a plan to delay the collection of 180 trillion dongs ($7.6 billion) worth of taxes and land rent to help businesses hit by the new coronavirus, which has infected 251 people in the country, the government said on Thursday.

The government will delay the collection of value-added tax, corporate income tax, personal income tax and land rent for five months for various businesses and households, it said in a statement.

