Vietnam approves $7.6 bln tax holiday to help virus-hit businesses

Vietnam has approved a plan to delay the collection of 180 trillion dongs ($7.6 billion) worth of taxes and land rent to help businesses hit by the new coronavirus, which has infected 251 people in the country, the government said on Thursday.

The government will delay the collection of value-added tax, corporate income tax, personal income tax and land rent for five months for various businesses and households, it said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.