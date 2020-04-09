Left Menu
Denmark's economy may decline 3%-6% in 2020, Finance Ministry estimates

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:57 IST
Denmark's economy could shrink by between 3% and 6% this year as the country's businesses struggles with the effects of a lockdown to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, Finance Minister Nikolai Wammen said on Thursday.

The minister also said the government will offers loans to small and medium size businesses worth up to 35 billion Danish crowns ($5.10 billion). ($1 = 6.8685 Danish crowns)

