Denmark's economy may decline 3%-6% in 2020, Finance Ministry estimates

Denmark's economy could shrink by between 3% and 6% this year as the country's businesses struggles with the effects of a lockdown to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, Finance Minister Nikolai Wammen said on Thursday.

The minister also said the government will offers loans to small and medium size businesses worth up to 35 billion Danish crowns ($5.10 billion). ($1 = 6.8685 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.