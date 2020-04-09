Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU approves 15bln euros in Austrian coronavirus liquidity scheme

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 16:00 IST
EU approves 15bln euros in Austrian coronavirus liquidity scheme

The European Union's state aid regulators approved on Thursday an Austrian state aid scheme worth 15 billion euros to support the country's economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak. "The objective of the measures is to provide companies with liquidity to continue their activities in these difficult times," the EU's top competition official, Margrethe Vestager, said in a statement.

The total covers grants and guarantees, state guarantees for loans and subsidised public loans, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canoeing-British Olympic qualifiers keep their places

The five British canoeists selected for the postponed Tokyo Olympics will keep their spots on the team for next years re-scheduled event, British Canoeing said on Thursday. Liam Heath, who won silver in K1 200m in Rio in 2016, will be compe...

Combating COVID-19: Punjab decides to screen one million people

Punjab has decided to launch rapid testing drive to screen one million people, said states Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday, adding that modalities are also being worked out for large scale manufacture of PPE kits in the state...

Pandemic may cause Africa's 1st recession in 25 years: World Bank

The World Bank on Thursday warned sub-Saharan Africa could slip into its first recession in a quarter of century because of the coronavirus pandemicWe project that economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa will decline from 2.4 per cent in 2019...

Shop owner booked after 35 workers found living in unhygienic conditions in Bengali Market

An FIR was lodged against a pastry shop owner in Bengali Market here after 35 workers were found living in unhygienic conditions and not adhering to social distancing norms to contain the spread of coronavirus, police said on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020