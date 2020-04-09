EU approves 15bln euros in Austrian coronavirus liquidity scheme

The European Union's state aid regulators approved on Thursday an Austrian state aid scheme worth 15 billion euros to support the country's economy hit by the coronavirus outbreak. "The objective of the measures is to provide companies with liquidity to continue their activities in these difficult times," the EU's top competition official, Margrethe Vestager, said in a statement.

The total covers grants and guarantees, state guarantees for loans and subsidised public loans, the statement added.

