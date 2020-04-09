Left Menu
RDA AIIMS Bhopal condemns police brutality on two Resident doctors, demands strict action

The Resident Doctors' Association at AIIMS Bhopal on Thursday wrote a letter to the Director of the institute demanding strict action against the policemen who allegedly abused and physically assaulted two resident doctors while they were returning from emergency duty.

Letter by Resident Doctors' Association to Director, AIIMS Bhopal. Image Credit: ANI

The Resident Doctors' Association at AIIMS Bhopal on Thursday wrote a letter to the Director of the institute demanding strict action against the policemen who allegedly abused and physically assaulted two resident doctors while they were returning from emergency duty. "This is to bring to your notice that at this time when country is facing such a crisis, doctors are providing selfless service to the society, keeping their life at stake. Two of PG Residents from Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology were returning from Emergency duty from hospital to go to their homes at about 7 pm on April 8... Few policemen tried to hit them with bamboo sticks (Lathi) and stopped their two wheeler," the letter read.

"Both residents then showed their ID cards and informed them that they are returning from their emergency duty. Still the policemen snatched and threw their stuff away and hit the doctors on their hands and legs with lathi and simultaneously abusing both of them and saying that doctors are the reason for spreading of coronavirus to common men," it added. The letter stated that despite "repeatedly showing their ID card" and explaining that they are doctors returning from duty, the "policemen continued hurting and abusing them, making derogative remarks and hitting them."

"The doctors then left their stuff on the road and ran away from there somehow. They then informed their senior doctors about the incident. This outrageous and highly irresponsible behaviour on the part of police can't be tolerated at all. These type of activities create a hostile and unsafe working environment for all the doctors working at AIIMS Bhopal," the Resident Doctors' Association stated. "RDA strongly condemns this act of atrocity and brutality by the police against Resident doctors of AIIMS Bhopal that too immediately outisde the hospital campus. We hereby demand strict action against the perpetrators within a period of 24 hours. Medical fraternity is putting in its best efforts to stop this COVID-19 epidemic. However, it will be difficult for us to continue the same, if our safety and security is not ensured, especially in these challenging times," it added. (ANI)

