Left Menu
Development News Edition

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman recovers from COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:17 IST
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman recovers from COVID-19

Morgan Stanley's Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said he has fully recovered from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to a video that was sent to the bank's employees on Thursday. Gorman released the 10-minute video to staff by email in which he said he had tested positive for coronavirus and had been fully cleared by doctors more than a week ago.

Gorman is currently undergoing self-isolation at home and working remotely, according to the video. A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the video, adding the development was not considered to be material because Gorman was not incapacitated at any time.

The board of Morgan Stanley was informed when he was confirmed positive for the disease, the spokesman added. The bank had not publicly disclosed earlier that Gorman had tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Gorman said in the video he began experiencing flu-like systems in mid March. He later tested positive for the disease, but was able to continue to work from home as he was not incapacitated, he said. The bank held daily operating committee calls since the positive coronavirus test and Gorman led every call, the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WFP to halve food aid in Houthi Yemen as funding drops

The World Food Programme said on Thursday it will halve the aid it gives to people in parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement from mid-April after donors cut funding over concerns the Houthis are hindering aid deliveries.The fundin...

More aid for small businesses fails in partisan fight in U.S. Senate

The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to pass an additional 250 billion of aid intended to help small businesses cope with the economic toll of the new coronavirus pandemic as Democrats and Republicans blocked each others proposals. Democrats ...

Consider anti-body based blood tests for COVID-19: HC to govt

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Union Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to consider using the rapid anti-body based blood test for speedier detection of COVID-19 cases. Justice A S Chandurkar was hearing ...

ISSF Running Target World Championship postponed due to COVID-19

The International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF on Thursday postponed its Running Target World Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Championship was scheduled to happen in Chateauroux, France, from June 9-19.Due to the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020