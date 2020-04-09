Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary prolongs coronavirus lockdown indefinitely as infections near 1,000

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:56 IST
Hungary prolongs coronavirus lockdown indefinitely as infections near 1,000

Hungary has prolonged a nationwide lockdown indefinitely to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday, asking citizens to observe the order despite the Easter holiday. Hungary has officially recorded 980 confirmed cases and 66 deaths in the pandemic, although the government has acknowledged the number of actual cases is probably much higher as the country nears the phase of mass infections.

The country introduced stay at home orders last month. That order was about to expire over the Easter weekend, when Hungarians traditionally visit family and men go around playfully spraying women with water or cologne in a fertility ritual. "This Easter will differ from the ones we know," Orban said in a video recorded in his office and posted on his Facebook page. "The curfew restrictions have been reasonable and successful as they have slowed the spread of the epidemic."

The government would review the need to maintain the lockdown each week, Orban said, adding that municipal governments would be allowed to impose special restrictions that ensure local communities are protected. As spring weather arrived in recent days, Hungarians sought out leisure spots, prompting mayors and local councils to plead everyone to stay away.

More than 100 people were infected in a Budapest retirement home, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said. The state news agency MTI quoted Muller as saying five of those people have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC puts heads together over oil output cuts

Top oil producers started a crucial meeting on Thursday to discuss a possible cut in output after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war caused the market to crash. The video conference meeting began short...

World oil prices rally as OPEC+ meeting starts

The oil market jumped Thursday as OPEC and its allies began discussing output cuts after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price warThe 9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting has started. The m...

Vodafone Idea launches cashback offer for online recharge done for other customers

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it will offer cashback to its prepaid subscribers, under RechargeforGood initiative, who do online recharge for other customers of the company. The program enables every Vodafone and Idea cust...

US economy unlikely to recover as rapidly as it collapsed

President Donald Trump has been telling voters that the US economy will leap back to life like a rocket, stronger than ever after its bout with the coronavirus. But there is a reason economics is called the dismal science. There are emergin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020