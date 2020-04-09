Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Holy Thursday, pope hails front-line 'saints' helping virus victims

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 23:40 IST
On Holy Thursday, pope hails front-line 'saints' helping virus victims

Pope Francis presided at a scaled-down Holy Thursday Mass in an empty St. Peter's Basilica, praising ordinary doctors, nurses and priests who risk their lives helping coronavirus victims as "the saints next door".

The Mass, which commemorates Jesus' Last Supper with his apostles on the night before he died, usually packs the basilica with up to 10,000 people, including cardinals, bishops, and ordinary faithful. But because of the coronavirus restrictions, it was said from a secondary altar behind the main one Francis normally uses and attended by only two dozen people, including a few aides, nuns and a scaled-down choir.

They all practiced social distancing - most with a pew to themselves - in Christendom's largest church. The service was broadcast live to the faithful on television and over the internet, which has become the new normal for Easter season services. Even the traditional foot-washing ritual, which commemorates Jesus' gesture of humility towards his apostles, was eliminated to avoid the possible spread of the virus.

In his improvised homily, Francis praised those, including priests, who he said are risking their lives in helping victims of the coronavirus. "These days more than 60 (priests) have died here in Italy while taking care of the sick, in hospitals," he said. "Together with the doctors and nurses they are the saints next door.".

More than 18,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Italy, the highest death toll in the world. The number of confirmed cases has topped 143,000, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain. More than 100 of the dead in Italy were doctors, according to their federation.

The diplomatic corps would have attended the Mass sitting in the front in full regalia to represent more than 180 countries that have relations with the Vatican. They instead organised a fund to contribute to a drive by the Italian Bishops Conference to help hospitals in need, according to a statement by the Cypriot and Italian ambassadors.

The pope's scaled-down Holy Week events, which began last Sunday and culminate this Sunday on Easter, were being mirrored around the world in churches where services were also being held without public participation in most countries. His traditional candlelight Good Friday "Via Crucis" (Way of the Cross) procession around Rome's ancient Colosseum also will not be held for the first time in decades. It will be replaced by a mini-version in the small atrium of St. Peter's Basilica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women face 'catastrophic' risks as thousands of sexual health clinics close

By Amber Milne LONDON, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 5,600 sexual health clinics have shut due to the new coronavirus, risking more deaths from unsafe abortions and denying women access to HIV tests and drugs, the Internati...

'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Sketch show Saturday Night Live is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday. The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the c...

US coronavirus death toll jumps to over 15,000: Johns Hopkins tally

More than 15,000 people in the United States have died in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University running tally on ThursdayThe tally leapt to 15,774 dead from 432,596 cases, as the US struggles to combat the spre...

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020