Crew on oil ship in Brazil owned by SBM Offshore test positive for coronavirus

A "significant number of crew" on a ship in Brazil owned by Dutch oil and gas services firm SBM Offshore NV have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The ship is an FPSO, which is used in oil and gas production. The firm said it was in close contact with Brazilian authorities and state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA about the situation.

