Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crew on oil ship in Brazil owned by SBM Offshore test positive for coronavirus

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 10-04-2020 01:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 01:33 IST
Crew on oil ship in Brazil owned by SBM Offshore test positive for coronavirus

A "significant number of crew" on a ship in Brazil owned by Dutch oil and gas services firm SBM Offshore NV have tested positive for coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The ship is an FPSO, which is used in oil and gas production. The firm said it was in close contact with Brazilian authorities and state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA about the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Body of Robert F. Kennedys great-grandson recovered from Chesapeake BayThe body of a great-grandson to Robert F. Kennedy was recovered from Chesapeake Bay off the Maryland coast on Wednes...

WRAPUP 2-EU ministers seal deal on half a trillion euro coronavirus rescue plan

European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday on half-a-trillion euros worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies after weeks of wrangling that exposed painful divisions in the bloc headed for a steep recession. EU powe...

Congress begins talks on small business aid after partisan dust-up

A partisan skirmish in the U.S. Senate cut short a Republican effort to speed 250 billion in new small business assistance on Friday, forcing Republicans and Democrats to negotiate over how best to help businesses reeling from the coronavir...

Macron visits Marseille doctor working on COVID-19 drug touted by Trump

President Emmanuel Macron visited a French doctor in Marseille on Thursday whose work on an anti-malaria drug has been promoted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a potential weapon against COVID-19 but has split medical opinion. Macron, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020