Trump says administration likely to release details on airline aid this weekend

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2020 04:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 04:12 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration would be releasing details over the weekend about its program to help U.S. airlines hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak.

"We'll be probably putting out a proposal and giving them some of the details ... over the weekend," Trump told reporters.

"The airline business has been hit very hard as everybody knows and we are going to be in a position to do a lot to help them so that they keep their employees and they save their businesses," he said.

