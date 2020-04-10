Left Menu
On Good Friday, Jerusalem archbishop urges prayer for the suffering and dying

Updated: 10-04-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 11:47 IST
On a somber and quiet Good Friday in Jerusalem, the Vatican's apostolic administrator in the Holy Land called for prayer for people suffering and dying from the coronavirus.

"We are celebrating Good Friday, the commemoration of the death of Jesus, under very difficult circumstances," Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa said outside Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, revered as the site of Jesus' crucifixion, burial, and resurrection.

