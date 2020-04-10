Russia reports new record daily rise of coronavirus cases

Russia reported 1,786 more coronavirus cases on Friday, its largest daily rise so far, which took the national tally of confirmed infections to 11,917.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 18 to 94, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

