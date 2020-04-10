Russia reports new record daily rise of coronavirus cases

Russia reports new record daily rise of coronavirus casesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-04-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 13:10 IST
Russia reported 1,786 more coronavirus cases on Friday, its largest daily rise so far, which took the national tally of confirmed infections to 11,917.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 18 to 94, the Russian coronavirus crisis response center said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
