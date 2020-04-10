10 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, tally crosses 200 mark

Total number of coronavirus infections in Karnataka crossed the 200 mark, with 10 new positive cases being confirmed in the state, the Health department said on Friday. "10 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon...Till date 207 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed.

This includes 6 deaths and 30 discharges," the department said in a mid-day situation update. Among 10 new cases, 9 are contacts of patients who have already tested positive- five from Mysuru, two each from Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru city; while one from Kalaburagi is with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and had come into contact with a negative case who returned from Delhi.

Out of these cases two are children, one is an 8-year-old boy from Mysuru and other a 11-year-old girl from Bengaluru Rural..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.