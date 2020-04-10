Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakhstan to extend coronavirus emergency to end of April

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 14:57 IST
Kazakhstan to extend coronavirus emergency to end of April
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kazakhstan will extend its state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak until the end of April, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said on Friday.

The state of emergency, which has allowed the government to lock down all provinces and major cities and shut down many businesses, was originally due to end on April 15. "We have not yet passed the peak of coronavirus infections," Tokayev said.

The Central Asian nation bordering China and Russia has reported 802 cases of the disease and nine deaths of people diagnosed with it. Some 63 patients have recovered. The government has said it hoped the total number of cases would not exceed 3,500 and expects the infection rate to peak in mid-April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated: MHA to states.

Maintain appropriate vigil on social media to ensure no objectionable content is circulated MHA to states....

Southeast Asian ministers endorse plans for pandemic fund

Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed the setting up of a regional fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed a planned video summit of their leaders with counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea. The Departme...

R'than: Sri Ganganagar administration bans taking selfies during food distribution to poor

The administration in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar on Thursday imposed a ban on taking pictures and recording videos during distribution of essentials to the needy as it poses threat of spreading COVID-19, an official said. The order was issue...

COVID-19: India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official.

COVID-19 India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020