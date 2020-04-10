Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:26 p.m.

An Italian woman admitted at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurgaon after testing coronavirus positive died due to a heart attack. 5:25 p.m.

Ten people tested positive for coronavirus in Jawaharpur village in Punjab's Mohali district on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the area to 32. 5:21 p.m.

The Punjab government extends the coronavirus lockdown till April 30, becoming the second state after Odisha to do so. 5:02 p.m.

E-commerce sector will contribute significantly to economy during COVID-19 pandemic, research firm CUTS International says. 4:55 p.m.

NCW launches WhatsApp number to report domestic violence during lockdown. 4:47 p.m.

Operation SHIELD successful in containing COVID-19 spread in Dilshad Garden, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain says. 4:41 p.m.

ICMR study finds COVID19 among respiratory illness patients without travel history. 4:30 p.m.

UP reports 21 more COVID cases as total number of cases in the state goes up to 431. 4:13 p.m.

Studies saying warm weather slows COVID-19 not conclusive, report says. 3:53 p.m.

Another person died due to COVID-19 and 57 fresh cases were reported in Rajasthan, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 520. 3:47 p.m.

Covid-19 cripples Rs 2,000-crore Jalandhar sports industry. 3:32 p.m.

About 250 Indians infected by coronavirus in Singapore, Indian High Commission says. 3:24 p.m.

Twelve per cent of the population in the polluted Korba industrial area is highly vulnerable to COVID-19, says Chhattisgarh minister Jai Singh Aggarwal. 3:19 p.m.

ICMR approves use of diagnostic machine used for drug-resistant TB for COVID-19. 3:05 p.m.

A man, who tested positive for coronavirus, was booked for hiding his travel history after allegedly attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Markaz last month. 3:00 p.m.

A petition has been filed in the SC seeking direction to the Centre to conduct mass testing on priority basis for identifying and treating COVID-19 infected persons. 2:38 p.m.

The Tripura government has invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) after a few nurses at a state-run hospital here complained about shortage of masks and other protective equipment. 2:31 p.m.

India is in the final stages of framing a protocol for conducting clinical trial for convalescent plasma therapy, which uses antibodies from the blood of cured patients, to treat severely-ill COVID-19 patients, a senior ICMR official said. 2:25 p.m.

Over 30 people have been booked for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks to guard themselves against coronavirus in northwest Delhi, police say. 2:11 p.m.

Over 4.8 lakh daily wagers get Rs 1,000 financial assistance from UP government. 1:56 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic is a "severe demand shock" for the Indian economy, and could lead to further moderation in the country's GDP growth, report says. 1:35 p.m.

The government says that there is enough stock of hydroxychloroquine in the country and it is taking all steps to ensure that there is no shortage of the drug in the domestic market. 1:12 p.m.

Five people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Haryana, taking the number of cases in the state to 161. 12:57 p.m.

Indian Consulate in Houston is helping stranded Indians impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. 12:14 p.m.

US lawmakers urge China to shut down 'wet markets' amid coronavirus crisis. 12:08 p.m.

Restrictions remain in force in Kashmir to check spread of coronavirus. 11:53 a.m.

Ten persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands after returning from a religious congregation in Delhi last month, have recovered, officials say. 11:34 a.m.

IIT develops UV-technology fitted 'trunk' for homes to sanitise groceries and currency notes. 11:18 a.m.

As temples shut doors during lockdown, priests in Neemsar reach out to needy with food. 10:01 a.m.

A 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus died in Jaipur, taking the toll in Rajasthan to eight. 9:49 a.m.

A 35-year-old man, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi last month, tested positive for COVID-19 in Bokaro district, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 14. 9:32 a.m.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rises to 199 in India and the number of cases to 6,412, officials say. 9:02 a.m. Coronavirus death toll crosses 16,000 in the US as infected cases surge past 460,000.

9:00 a.m. Four persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 48.

7:55 a.m. Assam reports first death due to complications related to COVID-19 with the total number of positive cases in the state rising to 28.

4:59 a.m. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks India for delivering hydroxychloroquine to Israel.

