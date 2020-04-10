Left Menu
Development News Edition

Easter bunnies on lockdown wear face masks to support Belgian hospital

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:14 IST
Easter bunnies on lockdown wear face masks to support Belgian hospital

Belgian artisan chocolate maker Genevieve Trepant approached this Easter with a topical note, adding face masks to the bunnies she makes in fairtrade milk or dark chocolate.

With the country in lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, she closed her workshop near Namur and opened an online store where she sells her bunnies at 12 euros ($13.04) a piece. She said she wanted her 20-cm (8-inch) tall creations to show unity with the nearby hospital of Namur.

"We do like everybody, we adapt, we find solutions and we support healthcare professionals," she said. By raising funds for the King Baudouin Foundation, Trepant hopes to buy medical equipment for her local hospital.

Customers can choose between a "solidarity bunny" that she will deliver herself to the hospital's medical staff or a "lockdown bunny" for their own consumption. "The lockdown is also tough on all independents (businesses)," she said.

That said, she was busy ahead of Easter and hired one employee to help her create the bunnies. Belgium had reported 26,667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with a death toll of 3,019.

($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC extends "no sail order" for all cruise ships

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its no sail order for all cruise ships, as it looks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.The new CDC order httpsbit.ly3a1Ar9I says that cruise ships have to cea...

U.S. Treasury followed proper procedures in rejecting Trump tax return request

The U.S. Treasury Department followed proper procedures in denying the U.S. House of Representatives access to President Donald Trumps tax returns, the inspector generals office said in a letter released on Friday. House Ways and Means Comm...

PM Johnson up and walking in COVID-19 recovery as UK deaths near 9,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday as Britain recorded its deadliest day yet in the coronavirus pandemic, with 980 more deaths taking the countrys overall toll to nearly 9,000.The rise ...

G20 energy ministers scramble to finalise oil output deal

G20 energy ministers held virtual talks Friday as major oil producers scrambled to finalize output cuts to shore up prices, with Mexico announcing a deal with the United States that could end an impasse. Mexico was the lone holdout in an OP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020