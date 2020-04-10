Man who contracted Ebola in Congo has died - regional health authorities

Man who contracted Ebola in Congo has died - regional health authoritiesReuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:45 IST
A man who contracted Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo has died, regional health authorities said in a statement on Friday.
His was the first confirmed case in over 50 days, ending hopes that the country's 20-month outbreak might be over.
