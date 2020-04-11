Left Menu
U.S. approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan -White House's Kudlow

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-04-2020 04:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 04:23 IST
The United States has approved 661,000 loans to small businesses totaling $168 billion under a program to address the fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"We're now at 661,000 loans approved. ...$168 billion have been approved by this government," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

A $2.3 trillion economic stimulus enacted last month allocated $349 billion to loans to small businesses hurt by the crisis that can be turned into grants if they meet certain conditions.

