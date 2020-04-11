Iran says total number of infected with coronavirus reaches 70,029

Iran's total death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak rose to 4,357 on Saturday, with 125 people having lost their lives in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The total number of people diagnosed with the disease rose by 1,837 in the past 24 hours to a total of 70,029, ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur said on state TV, with 3,987 of those infected in critical condition.

Iran is the country most affected by the pandemic in the Middle East.

