Left Menu
Development News Edition

Armenia extends state of emergency to stem coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:10 IST
Armenia extends state of emergency to stem coronavirus outbreak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Armenia on Saturday extended by another 30 days the state of emergency that it declared last month to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected nearly 1,000 people. Armenia has closed educational institutions, halted all public transportation and barred foreigners from entering.

The former Soviet country, which has a population of 3 million, has also said it will postpone a referendum on changes to the Constitutional Court until after the emergency. The decision to extend the state of emergency, announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, is expected to be formally approved by parliament next week.

Pashinyan said that certain business activities, including fishing, agriculture and cigarette production, would still be allowed despite the state of emergency. The country has recorded 966 infections, with 13 deaths.

The European Union said this week it was ready to provide 92 million euros ($100 million) to help support Armenia's economy and healthcare system as it fights the outbreak. ($1 = 0.9205 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll at 510, lowest in 19 days

The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain fell for a third consecutive day on Saturday, with 510 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours -- the smallest overnight increase since March 23.Spains total death toll from COVID-19 disease rose t...

Govt says considering request to extend lockdown by 2 weeks: PM says focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi'

The Centre is considering a request made by most states to extend the ongoing nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond April 14, government said on Saturday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers and told the...

Coronavirus spreads at major Kazakh oilfield's worker camp

Twelve people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at one of the worker camps located next to the giant Tengiz oilfield in Kazakhstan, its operator Tengizchevroil said on Saturday. The Chevron-led group, the central Asian nations ...

Iran says virus deaths rise 125 to 4,357

Iran on Saturday reported 125 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the overall toll in the Middle Easts worst-hit country to 4,357. Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference that 1,837 new infections had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020