Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain sets out back-to-work guidelines as coronavirus death rate slows

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 20:50 IST
Spain sets out back-to-work guidelines as coronavirus death rate slows

Spain's government on Saturday set out guidelines for people returning to work under a loosening of lockdown restrictions, while the country reported its lowest one-day increase in deaths from the coronavirus since March 23. Most Spaniards have been confined to their homes since mid-March with only businesses in sectors deemed strategically important allowed to operate normally.

However, from Monday, some other industries such as construction and manufacturing will be allowed to restart, enabling thousands to return to work. Under guidelines issued by the prime minister's office on Saturday, companies returning to work must provide appropriate protective equipment and ensure employees have space to be at least two metres apart.

Amid concerns it may be too early to begin unwinding the lockdown measures, however, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska sought to downplay the change in the rules. "We are still in the confinement phase... We haven't begun any relaxation (of the restrictions)" he said at a joint press conference with Health Minister Salvador Illa.

Security forces will distribute 10 million masks at public transport hubs in the coming days, Marlaska said, adding that their use was recommended but not compulsory. But some politicians criticised the government for failing to provide details of its plans.

"Neither the Madrid region nor any other local transport authority has any information about the distribution of masks announced by the Health Minister," Madrid's transport chief Angel Garrido wrote in a tweet. DEATH TOLL SLOWS

An overnight death toll of 510 brought the total number of fatalities up to 16,353, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Confirmed cases of the infection climbed to 161,852 from 157,022 a day earlier. The slowdown is an encouraging sign for Spain, which reported as many as 950 deaths in one day in early April, and which has suffered the third-highest number of deaths from the virus after Italy and the United States.

The country's medical workers have been hit particularly hard. Deputy health emergency chief Maria Jose Sierra said some 25,000 healthcare staff had been infected so far, representing about 15% of all confirmed cases. Medical workers at the Severo Ochoa hospital in the Madrid region fought back tears and applauded at an impromptu wake for a 57-year-old nurse who died after becoming infected with the virus, Reuters Television footage showed.

A banner reading 'Esteban, always with us' hung from the wall, while his old scrubs were taped to a window. The lockdown has caused major disruption to the Catholic country's Easter celebrations, forcing clergy and worshippers to devise creative ways to participate.

In the eastern town of Villar del Arzobispo near Valencia, priest Raul Garcia held mass with photographs of his parishioners pinned to the pews, and invited them to watch the service online from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Oilers F Cave, 25, dies after suffering brain bleed

Edmonton Oilers forward Colby Cave died Saturday morning, four days after having surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was causing pressure on his brain. He was 25. Caves wife, Emily, released a statement confirming the news.It is with grea...

Reports: Colts sign veteran FB Nix

The Indianapolis Colts signed former Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix on Saturday, multiple outlets reported. Terms were not disclosed.Primarily used as a lead blocker in Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old Nix made the Pro Bowl in 2017. ...

TRAI issues recommendations on reserve price for auction of FM radio channels

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Saturday recommended that the reserve price for FM radio channels for 273 new cities has been fixed at 80 percent of the valuation for each city. The reserve price will be 80 percent of the valua...

Four-drug mix for COVID-19 can work wonders, say Kerala docs

Kochi, Apr 11 PTI A four-drug mix for COVID-19 patients, who are at the initial stage of developing pneumonia, is proving quite effective in saving lives in a Kerala hospital and could even become an international model for treating the pan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020