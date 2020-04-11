3 die of Covid-19 in Pune

Three more COVID-19 patients passed away in Pune on Saturday taking the death toll to 29 in the city, informed the Pune Health officials. Earlier today, 92 new positive cases were reported in Maharashtra. The state tally of infected people on Saturday climbed to 1,666, recording the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, according to the State Health Department.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's bulletin on Saturday morning. Among 7,447 COVID-19 positive cases, 6,565 are active, 643 are cured, discharged and migrated, and 239 patients have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

