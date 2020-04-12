Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 recovered persons volunteer to work at COVID-19 care centre

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 09:07 IST
5 recovered persons volunteer to work at COVID-19 care centre

In a unique initiative, the Ahmedabad civic body has roped in five persons who have recovered from the coronavirus infection to work as volunteers at a care centre set up for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who do not suffer from any underlying complications. The initiative has been taken as the patients who have recovered are likely to have developed immunity to the disease and chances of them contracting the infection again are several times less than others, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said on Saturday.

Amid the rising number of cases in Ahmedabad, the city civic body has started the COVID Care Centre, a separate facility for asymptomatic coronavirus patients in the age group of 18 to 60 years who do not suffer from any other health conditions, with the aim to leave hospital beds for critical patients who require medical care, he said. "The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation approached five persons who recovered from coronavirus disease and received their consent to work as volunteers at this care centre set up for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who do not suffer from any underlying complications," Nehra said.

There are around 30 coronavirus patients, out of total 243 reported so far in Ahmedabad, who can be shifted out of hospitals to the separate care centre, he said. "It is well established that people who recover from the virus develop immunity towards it. So, they will have antibodies and their chances of getting infected again are far less than other people. Five of the seven patients discharged from SVP Hospital have agreed to volunteer," he informed.

They will be given personal protective equipment (PPE) to work at the centre, Nehra said. The COVID Care Centre, planned two months ago and set up as per guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the central government, will have a dedicated team of doctors, other medical staff and ambulances.

"Now that the numbers have increased, we have decided to shift asymptomatic patients at the care centre," he said. The city civic body has also operationalised a COVID Medical Centre for coronavirus patients who require oxygen support.

Till Saturday, the city reported 243 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Health communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo plays the game like no one else, he is a machine: Chelsea's Tino Livramento

Calling Cristiano Ronaldo a machine, Chelseas Tino Livramento said the Juventus star plays the game like no one else. As a young footballer I mentioned earlier I always looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo. The way he plays the game with no fear ...

China's Guangzhou says it enforces coronavirus curbs equally for foreigners, citizens

Chinas southern city of Guangzhou treats foreigners and Chinese nationals equally in enforcing measures to contain the coronavirus, local government officials said on Sunday, as the city steps up scrutiny of foreigners. The anti-virus curbs...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 8356, death toll at 273

With 34 deaths and 909 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8356, including 716 cured and discharged and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Wel...

Pogba 'hungry to come back' from injury

Manchester United star Paul Pogba said he is eager to return from a lengthy spell on the sidelines when football resumes following the coronavirus pandemic. The World Cup winner has been limited to just eight appearances for United this sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020