COVID-19 death toll in Jharkhand rises to 2

A COVID-19 positive patient died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jharkhand's Ranchi, said an official on Sunday. He was among the eight people who were brought to the isolation ward from the Hindpiri area. With this, the death toll in the state rises to two.

"A COVID-19 positive person died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He was among the 8 people who were brought to isolation ward from the Hindpiri area. The total deaths due to COVID-19 in the state is two now," said Dr Vijay Bihari, Civil Surgeon, Ranchi. Till now there are 17 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jharkhand. (ANI)

