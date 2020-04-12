60-yr-old man dies due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand

A 60-year-old man died due to COVID-19 here on Sunday, the second death due to the virus in the state, a senior official said here. The man from Hindpiri had come in contact with another COVID-19 patient in the area.

"He was admitted to a hospital two days ago after he exhibited symptoms of the disease. The 60-year-old's condition deteriorated, following which he was put on a ventilator. He died this morning," Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said. The first case from Hindpiri locality was reported when a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive for the disease on March 31.

Earlier, on April 8, a 72-year-old man had died due to COVID-19 in Bokaro district. Jharkhand has reported 17 COVID-19 cases so far - eight in Ranchi, six in Bokaro, two in Hazaribag and one in Koderma district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

