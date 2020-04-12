2 more succumb to COVID-19 in Indore; city toll rises to 32

Two more persons have died of coronavirus infection in Indore, taking the toll in the Madhya Pradesh city to 32, officials said on Sunday. After the death of the two patients, aged 75 and 65 years, their sample test reports came out positive for coronavirus, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadiya said.

He did not immediately disclose the date of death of both the patients. In the last 48 hours, 49 new cases of coronavirus have been found in the city, including a doctor from a private hospital and a nurse.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Indore, the state's industrial hub, has gone up to 298. Of these, 32 people, or 10.74 per cent of the total patients in Indore, have succumbed to the viral disease.

The death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city has remained higher than that at the national level for the last several days. The city administration has imposed curfew in the urban limits of Indore since March 25.

