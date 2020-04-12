1 COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka

1 COVID-19 cases reported in KarnatakaPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 14:38 IST
Karnataka reported 11 coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number in the state to 226, the health department said. Four of them are from Belagavi, three from Bengaluru, two from Kalaburagi and one each from Vijayapura and Mysuru, it said in a bulletin Of this number, three people from Bengaluru and one from Vijayapura have developed Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).
Bengaluru tops the list of coronavirus cases with 76 patients, followed by Mysuru with 48 and Belagavi with 14, it said. Six people have so far died of the virus and 47 people have been discharged.
