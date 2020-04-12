Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 7.5-hour-long surgery, doctors stitch back Punjab ASI's chopped off hand

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that the severed wrist of Assistant Sub-Inspector, who was attacked in Patiala while doing his duty, has been stitched back after a 7.5-hour-long surgery.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:06 IST
After 7.5-hour-long surgery, doctors stitch back Punjab ASI's chopped off hand
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said that the severed wrist of Assistant Sub-Inspector, who was attacked in Patiala while doing his duty, has been stitched back after a 7.5-hour-long surgery. "I am happy to share that a 7.5-hour long surgery has been successfully completed at PGIMER to repair the severed wrist of ASI Harjeet Singh. I thank the entire team of doctors and support staff for their painstaking effort. Wishing ASI Harjeet Singh a speedy recovery," said Chief Minister Singh.

"The re-implantation started at around 10 am. Both radial and ulnar artery, the vena comitans and an extra dorsal vein were anastomosed. All the flexors and extensor tendons were repaired. The nerves at the wrist were repaired and the bone fixation was done using three K-wires. The surgery went on for about 7.5 hours," said a doctor at the PGIMER. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta tweeted: "Just spoke with the lead Plastic surgeon who did the successful surgery to stitch back the hand of our brave corona warrior ASI Harjeet Singh. Also spoke with Harjeet, who is in high spirits. We still have to wait and watch for the next five days."

Earlier in the day, seven persons were arrested after Singh's hand was chopped off and a few others were injured when a group of men dressed as Nihangs attacked them at a vegetable market in Punjab's Patiala district, police said. The incident took place when restrictions are in place in the State due to the COVID-19 lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

'Fake' website issuing ration cards in Delhi, case registered

A case has been registered following a complaint by the Food and Civil Supplies department about a fake website issuing ration cards, according to a Delhi government statement issued on Sunday.&#160; The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has r...

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9.30 pm. . DEL93 PB-LOCKDOWN-5THLD ATTACK Officers hand chopped off in attack, cops arrest 11 holed up in Nihang gurdwara PatialaChandigarh A group of Nihangs chopped off an office...

Lockdown: Meghalaya allows opening of wine shops from Monday

Amid the nationwide lockdown triggered by coronavirus pandemic, the Meghalaya government has decided to allow wine shops to operate in the state from Monday owing to demand from the people, officials said on Sunday. However, strict social d...

Displaced Syrians wary of coronavirus risk return to war-torn Idlib

Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed conflict, some driven by fear that the new coronavirus could wreak havoc on crowded camps near the Turkish border.Ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020