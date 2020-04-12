South Africa coronavirus cases rise to 2,173

South Africa coronavirus cases rise to 2,173Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 22:47 IST
South Africa on Sunday reported a further 145 cases of the coronavirus, taking the total number in the country to 2,173, a statement from the Health ministry said.
The statement did not provide any update on the number of deaths, which rose to 25 on Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
