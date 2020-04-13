Left Menu
Development News Edition

El Salvador's congress extends national coronavirus emergency law

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2020 07:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 07:52 IST
El Salvador's congress extends national coronavirus emergency law

El Salvador's congress on Sunday extended a national emergency law that allows the government to prolong certain health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Central American country. The extension will give lawmakers an additional four days, during which they said they would seek to work with the government of President Nayib Bukele and address issues related to the economy, health and human rights.

However, lawmakers reached no agreement on a separate law that suspends some constitutional guarantees, such as free movement and the right to gather. It is due to expire by the end of Monday. Bukele and other Central American leaders have implemented swift and strict measures after the first cases of the fast-spreading coronavirus were registered, yet thousands of people in the region were detained for violating the rules.

Last week, the Supreme Court ordered Bukele's government to refrain from arresting people who failed to comply with the mandatory home quarantine, and prohibited confiscating cars or the property of detainees. However, Bukele said over the weekend that all people must wear a mask as of Monday. Bukele said those who drive cars without justification will be sent to containment centers for 30 days while their driver's license and vehicle will be seized.

As of Sunday, El Salvador, a country of some 6.5 million people had 125 cases of coronavirus, and six deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

WNBA star Quigley beats NBA icon Paul in H-O-R-S-E

Allie Quigley is a three-time WNBA All-Star who knocks down 3-point shots with ease. Yet her status skyrocketed on Sunday for simply winning a game of H-O-R-S-E.The Chicago Sky star ousted 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul in the quarterfinal...

Mutineers complete bounce-back, win CDL Week 5

The Florida Mutineers opened Week 5 of the Call of Duty League with a loss in the first match of Group A play Friday. They closed the tournament Sunday as the Week 5 champion. The Mutineers topped the Minnesota RKKR 3-1 in the final Sunday,...

El Salvador's congress extends national coronavirus emergency law

El Salvadors congress on Sunday extended a national emergency law that allows the government to prolong certain health measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Central American country. The extension will give la...

OPEC, Russia approve biggest-ever oil cut to support prices amid coronavirus pandemic

OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic in an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, that could curb global oil supply by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020