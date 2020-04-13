Soccer-Spurs reverse decision to furlough staff, will pay them in full for April, May

Soccer-Spurs reverse decision to furlough staff, will pay them in full for April, MayReuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 17:57 IST
Tottenham Hotspur has reversed their decision to furlough staff during the coronavirus pandemic amid criticism from supporters, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.
Spurs had imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May to protect jobs. But the club said on Monday that only board members would see salary reductions and all other employees - whether full-time, casual or furloughed - would be paid 100% of their wages for April and May.
