Soccer-Spurs reverse decision to furlough staff, will pay them in full for April, May

Tottenham Hotspur has reversed their decision to furlough staff during the coronavirus pandemic amid criticism from supporters, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

Spurs had imposed a 20% pay cut on 550 non-playing staff in April and May to protect jobs. But the club said on Monday that only board members would see salary reductions and all other employees - whether full-time, casual or furloughed - would be paid 100% of their wages for April and May.

