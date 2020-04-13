Singapore confirms 386 more cases of coronavirus in biggest daily jump

Singapore's health ministry confirmed 386 more cases of coronavirus infection on Monday in the city-state's biggest daily jump, taking its total to 2,918.

The Southeast Asian island nation, which is under partial lockdown to try to curb a recent surge in infections, also reported its ninth death from the disease. A large number of the new cases are linked to outbreaks in migrant workers' dormitories. Singapore has quarantined thousands of workers in dormitories after they were connected to several cases of the COVID-19 respiratory disease.

To date, a total of 586 people have fully recovered from the infection, the health ministry said.