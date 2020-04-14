Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo records third new Ebola case from same infection chain -WHO

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 14-04-2020 02:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 01:58 IST
Congo records third new Ebola case from same infection chain -WHO
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a third new Ebola case on Monday, a seven-year-old girl who had started showing symptoms after visiting the same health center as the two previous cases, the World Health Organisation said on Monday. After more than seven weeks without a new infection, Congo had been due on Sunday to mark an end to the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus on record, until a case was confirmed on Friday in the eastern city of Beni.

The response to the epidemic, which has killed more than 2,200 people since August 2018, has been hindered by public mistrust and militia attacks that prevented health workers from reaching some hard-hit areas. All three of the new cases had visited the Horizon Healthcare Centre in Beni, Diallo said.

The girl started showing symptoms only on April 11, meaning she has a good chance of survival and is not thought be very contagious, said Boubacar Diallo, deputy incident manager for the WHO's Ebola response. "We think we will quickly contain this outbreak," he said.

It's not yet clear how the first case, a 26-year-old electrician, contracted the virus. He had no known contacts with other Ebola patients and was not a survivor of the virus who could have relapsed, the government said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. deficit to soar to record $3.8 trillion in 2020, budget watchdog group says

A steep economic downturn and massive coronavirus rescue spending will nearly quadruple the fiscal 2020 U.S. budget deficit to a record 3.8 trillion, a staggering 18.7 of U.S. economic output, a Washington-based watchdog group said on Monda...

American football-XFL files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to coronavirus

The XFL, a reboot of the 2001 league of the same name, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday a month after it had to cancel the remainder of its inaugural season because of the coronavirus outbreak. The brainchild of Vince Mc...

IMF to provide debt relief for 25 countries to help them address pandemic

The International Monetary Fund on Monday said it would provide immediate debt service relief to 25 member countries under its Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust to allow them to focus their scarce resources on fighting the coronaviru...

Governors of California, Oregon, and Washington make deal to reopen economies

The governors of three U.S. West Coast states, California, Oregon and Washington, said on Monday they had reached an agreement to work together to reopen their economies and lift health restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic eases.The gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020