Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists find structural protein that may be new marker of depression

A structural protein has been zeroed on by scientists as a new target for the diagnosis and treatment of depression, suggests a recent study.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2020 08:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 08:57 IST
Scientists find structural protein that may be new marker of depression
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A structural protein has been zeroed on by scientists as a new target for the diagnosis and treatment of depression, suggests a recent study. The research was published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

The protein tubulin provides structure to cells and assists in many cellular processes, but it also plays a role in depression. A modified form of tubulin anchors the protein Gas to lipid rafts, fatty structures floating in the cell membrane. In depressed people, Gas gets stuck in lipid rafts and cannot trigger the production of cAMP, a molecule necessary for quick messaging in the brain. Imaging studies have shown that people with depression have less cAMP in their brains, which is remedied after successful treatment. Other studies examined the amount of modified tubulin in the brains from people who were not depressed as well as those from people with depression who died by suicide and by other causes. All brains contained the same amount of modified tubulin, but the brains of people with depression had less modified tubulin in the lipid rafts. This could allow more tubulin to trap Gas in the lipid rafts, preventing cAMP production. Tubulin could provide a diagnostic marker of depression and a target of antidepressant treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

BSP Chief Mayawati pays tributes to Ambedkar on his 129th birth anniversary

BSP Chief Mayawati on Tuesday paid tributes to father of the Indian Constitution and Dalit social reformer, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his 129th birth anniversary. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, I pay respects to him on behalf of the par...

Florida deems WWE 'essential business' amid coronavirus outbreak

World Wrestling Entertainment WWE has been deemed an essential business in Florida, the mayor of Orange County said on Monday, allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. A statewid...

48 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 945

48 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 945, the state Health Department said on Tuesday. All 48 new coronavirus cases have been reported from the state capital, J...

Chinese survey ship returns to Vietnam's exclusive economic zone

A Chinese survey ship that was embroiled in a standoff with Vietnamese vessels last year in the disputed South China Sea has returned to waters within Vietnams Exclusive Economic Zone EEZ, ship tracking data showed on Tuesday.Beginning last...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020