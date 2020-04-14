Left Menu
PTI | Murata | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:01 IST
3 Jamaat members, two of their contracts test corona-positive in Shamil: DM

Five more persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Shamli district near here with three of them being participants to the Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi's Nizamuddin and the two being their contacts. With five more testing positive for the infection, the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has risen to 16, said Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur on Tuesday.

The three Tabligi Jamaat members belonged to Baghpat and were residing in a mosque in Kairana from where the district adminstration was able to track them down along with two of their contacts, said Kaur, adding all five tested positive for the infection. All five patients have been shifted to Jhinjhana isolation ward, she said, adding the places where these five stayed too have been sealed.

The district magistrate said a total of 288 sample had been sent for testing out of which 16 have tested positive till date while 219 were found negative. The results of remaining 53 samples are awaited..

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

