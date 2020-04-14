Left Menu
Development News Edition

China tightens Russia border checks, approves coronavirus vaccine trials

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:28 IST
China tightens Russia border checks, approves coronavirus vaccine trials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China has approved early-stage human tests of two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus as the country where the virus was first detected battles to contain imported cases, especially from Russia.

Russia has become China's largest source of imported cases, with a total of 409 infections originating in the northern neighbor. Chinese people there should stay put and not return home, the state-owned Global Times said in an editorial Tuesday. "Chinese people have watched Russia become a severely affected country ... This should sound the alarm: China must strictly prevent the inflow of cases and avoid a second outbreak," said the paper, which is run by the Communist Party's People's Daily.

China's northeastern border province of Heilongjiang saw 79 new cases of imported coronavirus cases on Monday, all Chinese citizens traveling home from Russia, state media said. Mainland China reported 89 new cases. Heilongjiang's provincial authority said on Tuesday that it had established a hotline to reward citizens as much as 5,000 yuan ($710) for handing over or reporting illegal immigrants.

China has reported 82,249 coronavirus cases and 3,341 deaths. It reported no new deaths on Tuesday. Mongolia's health ministry also confirmed 13 new cases, all imported from Russia.

VACCINE TRIALS As China fights to prevent a second wave of coronavirus infections, two experimental vaccines will be tested on humans, the Xinhua state news agency reported.

They are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group. In March, China gave the green light for another clinical trial for a vaccine candidate developed by China's military-backed Academy of Military Medical Sciences and Hong Kong-listed biotech firm CanSino Bio.

U.S. drug developer Moderna said earlier it had begun human tests of its possible vaccine with the U.S. National Institutes of Health. But even as hopes for a vaccine are raised, the epidemic could stretch on for up to two years, and precautions such as masks and preventing big gatherings may need to continue, Zhang Boli, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of the Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine told reporters.

"We have to make preparations for the long term," he said. At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Monday, China's coronavirus task force decided to deploy more health resources on borders.

It said it would build hospitals and establish isolation points near borders and also strengthen cooperation with neighbors. However, officials acknowledged that China's extensive border with numerous country roads, paths, ferry crossings, and mountain passes made it difficult to control.

To ensure no infected people slip in from Russia, China has put in stringent measures in Suifenhe, a small city in Heilongjiang with a checkpoint into Russia. Train services from it have been reduced and cars need a special pass to leave. Piao Minghua, deputy head of customs in the area, told Reuters that everyone entering Suifenhe had to be tested for the coronavirus, give details of contacts and undergo quarantine.

City residents are only allowed to leave their homes once every three days, many shops are closed and markets largely deserted. Though the northeast border remains China's priority, state media also reported late on Monday that more than 100 people had been arrested in March for illegally entering China through its southwestern border in Yunnan province.

Thousands of people, mostly Chinese workers, and traders, were flooding back into Yunnan from Laos and Myanmar this month, putting huge pressures on border regions like Xishuangbanna. ($1 = 7.0478 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's ITV under fire over presenter's 5G-coronavirus comments

Britains biggest free-to-air broadcaster ITV came under fire on Tuesday after one of its leading presenters said no one knew whether a conspiracy theory that 5G masts help spread the novel coronavirus was true or not.Some telecoms masts in ...

2 more COVID-19 cases in Haryana, total count climbs to 184

With two more positive cases of coronavirus reported on Tuesday, Haryanas COVID-19 count has gone up to 184. Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported from Faridabad today, said the states Health Department in a statement on Tuesday.Out of 1...

EXCLUSIVE-BOJ considering steps to ease corporate funding strains in April - sources

The Bank of Japan will discuss further steps to ease corporate funding strains at this months rate review in order to pump more money into firms grappling with slumping sales due to the coronavirus outbreak, sources familiar with its thinki...

AAI to conduct online programmes for archers and coaches

The Archery Association of India AAI is set to start online programmes to reach out to the coaches and players with the country under lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. A member of Frances 1992 Olympic gold-winning team Pascal C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020