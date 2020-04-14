Left Menu
Tripura COVID-19 patient tests negative for coronavirus for second time

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:59 IST
The samples of the first COVID-19 patient in Tripura have tested negative for the novel coronavirus for the second time, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said. The condition of the 46-year-old woman is improving and if this trend continues, she will soon be shifted to a quarantine facility and will be under surveillance, he said on Monday.

"I believe, with the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari, she will recover very soon. I Pray to Mata Tripurasundari so that the state turns corona free soon," Deb tweeted. Tripura reported its first coronavirus case on April 6 when the woman, who hails from Gomati district, tested positive for the disease. She had travelled to Guwahati.

On April 10, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel also tested positive for coronavirus, making it the second confirmed case in the state. Both the persons had travelled on the same train on March 19.

A total of 710 persons are presently placed under quarantine, of which 183 are in a facility and 527 are home quarantined, a state government report said. It said that 10,736 people have been placed under quarantine so far, of which 10,026 have completed the 14-day isolation period.

The Health Department is also likely to conduct random tests in all districts in the next few days using 15,000 rapid antibody kits, officials said. The samples of the persons exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms will be sent for real-time PCR tests, they added.

