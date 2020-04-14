Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourists will need COVID-19 certificate to enter Goa: Minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:48 IST
Tourists will need COVID-19 certificate to enter Goa: Minister

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Tuesday said air travellers will not be allowed to enter the coastal state without a health certificate, after the Centre opens up airports once the COVID-19 lockdown is eased or lifted. Speaking to PTI, Rane said he had already urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take up the issue with the Union Civil Aviation ministry to not allow air travellers to enter the state without a COVID-19 certificate.

The Civil Aviation Ministry can inform the airlines about this condition. "Each state has powers to enforce its own rules to contain the spread of COVID-19," he said.

Even if all COVID-19 patients in Goa are cured of the infection, the authorities will not relax, he said, adding that the state plans to ramp up its testing facilities in talukas to widen the scope. As many as 10 rapid testing booths will be set up at industrial estates and state borders, the health minister said.

"Even if the number of positive cases comes to zero in the state, the challenge will not end. In keeping with the guidelines of the Epidemic Act, we will make masks compulsory in public spaces," he said. Goa may not detect new cases, but this lean period will be used to ramp up testing facilities, he said.

Rane further said that he had directed the health secretary to formulate a protocol for random testing. "We have to ensure that the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research are followed," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Malta calls for EU humanitarian mission in Libya

Malta on Tuesday urged the European Union to launch an immediate humanitarian mission in Libya to help stem the flow of illegal migrants during the coronavirus pandemic. The Mediterranean island nations foreign minister said the EU teams sh...

Used N-95 masks worth lakhs seized in Palghar; 3 held

Three persons were arrested for allegedly storing used N-95 masks worth over Rs 50 lakh at a residential locality in Vasai town of Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. At least 25,000 used N-95 masks worth Rs 51.34 lakh we...

Slovak PM says will release plan next Monday on re-opening shops

The Slovak government will release a plan next Monday on when and how shops will reopen after forced closures due to the spread of the new coronavirus, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Tuesday.Slovakia aims to protect the 70 of the econo...

Coronavirus not yet contained in Germany - Robert Koch institute

A lower number of new coronavirus cases in Germany in recent days is likely due to less testing over Easter and the outbreak is not yet contained, the head of the Robert Koch health institute said on Tuesday.Germanys number of confirmed cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020