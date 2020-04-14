Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanitizer included: Russian hotels promote self-isolation services

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:43 IST
Sanitizer included: Russian hotels promote self-isolation services

When hair stylist Elena returned to Russia from a holiday in Spain with her boyfriend Dmitry, she was reluctant to spend her enforced self-isolation at home with her family.

At the airport in St. Petersburg, she went online to search for places to stay to avoid infecting her relatives with the novel coronavirus. That's when she discovered local hotels were catering to people in her situation. "We live with our parents at the moment and they are in the risk zone," said the 29-year-old from self-isolation with her boyfriend at Smart Welcome Hotel in St. Petersburg. "We looked up 'self-isolation at St. Petersburg hotels' and we found this one."

Occupancy rates at Russian hotels have fallen sharply as Moscow, St. Petersburg and other regions have declared lockdowns. Russia has so far reported 21,102 cases and 170 coronavirus-related deaths. Some hotels have begun offering self-isolation services to long-term guests to compensate for lost bookings.

Nadezhda Erekhinskaya, manager at Smart Welcome Hotel, said rebranding as a self-isolation destination had been essential to stay in business. "In order to stay afloat and not to close completely, we decided to offer our guests these kinds of services," she said. "This is a way for us to at least come out even this month."

Erekhinskaya said the hotel's rates were up to three times lower than normal, despite it having to pay for additional cleaning services and special measures for guests not to come into contact with each other. The hotel charges 10,900 roubles ($145) for two weeks in a standard two-person room, and 16,990 roubles ($225) for a month.

St. Petersburg resident Lyudmila Voronina took her 70-year-old mother and 12-year-old daughter to self-isolate at the Orekh country club outside the city. "The air is clean," said Voronina, 41. "I think this is much better than being in an apartment."

Manager Anastasia Ragozina aid that while some guests had cancelled because of the lockdown in St. Petersburg, others wanted to self-isolate in one of the club's cottages. "There are guests who are apparently fleeing the commotion in the city, the dangers that await them in any elevator, on every button," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Gov Cuomo says if Trump ordered New York to reopen, "I wouldn't do it"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday he would not abide by any order that President Donald Trump gave to reopen his state in an unsafe manner during the coronavirus outbreak. If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger...

With no fairs or markets, Portugal's Roma struggle amid coronavirus

Portugal has stepped up efforts to support its impoverished Roma communities during the coronavirus pandemic, but rights group say more help is needed as many families saw their income drop to zero with street markets and fairs shut across ...

Malta calls for EU aid to avert Libya humanitarian crisis

Malta is calling for a 100 million euro 110 million European Union aid package to avert a humanitarian disaster among people fleeing Libya, where rising violence is worsening the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Maltas Foreign Minister Eva...

Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased mannerThe airlines statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3. Initially, st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020