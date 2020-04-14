Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania stops 15,000 cars in Easter travel ban

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:43 IST
Lithuania stops 15,000 cars in Easter travel ban
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lithuanian police made some 15,000 cars turn around at roadblocks over the weekend while enforcing an Easter travel ban as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Police set up 300 roadblocks outside towns from Friday till Monday.

Around 100,000 cars were checked and 231 fines of 500 euros each were issued for disobeying the ban, police commander Renatas Pozela told a news conference on Tuesday. The ban did not extend to the transportation of goods or to people traveling due to a medical emergency or a death in the family, or to work or a place where they own a property.

"A young man told police at a checkpoint he was passing only to deliver pizzas, but he didn't have any pizzas in the car," Elanas Jablonskas, chief of police in the city of Kaunas, told a news conference on Saturday. "Another driver claimed he lived at an address beyond the roadblock, but couldn't name any shops or gas stations near the address," he said.

A police spokesman said police had also detained several drunk drivers and people on the run from police at roadblocks around the country, including robbery suspects half an hour after the alleged crime had taken place. The small Baltic state of 2.8 million people has reported 1,070 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Gov Cuomo says if Trump ordered New York to reopen, "I wouldn't do it"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday he would not abide by any order that President Donald Trump gave to reopen his state in an unsafe manner during the coronavirus outbreak. If he ordered me to reopen in a way that would endanger...

With no fairs or markets, Portugal's Roma struggle amid coronavirus

Portugal has stepped up efforts to support its impoverished Roma communities during the coronavirus pandemic, but rights group say more help is needed as many families saw their income drop to zero with street markets and fairs shut across ...

Malta calls for EU aid to avert Libya humanitarian crisis

Malta is calling for a 100 million euro 110 million European Union aid package to avert a humanitarian disaster among people fleeing Libya, where rising violence is worsening the impact of the coronavirus crisis. Maltas Foreign Minister Eva...

Will resume flight services from May 4 in phased manner: IndiGo

IndiGo on Tuesday said it will resume flight services from May 4 in a phased mannerThe airlines statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3. Initially, st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020