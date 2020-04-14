Lithuania stops 15,000 cars in Easter travel ban

Lithuanian police made some 15,000 cars turn around at roadblocks over the weekend while enforcing an Easter travel ban as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Police set up 300 roadblocks outside towns from Friday till Monday.

Around 100,000 cars were checked and 231 fines of 500 euros each were issued for disobeying the ban, police commander Renatas Pozela told a news conference on Tuesday. The ban did not extend to the transportation of goods or to people traveling due to a medical emergency or a death in the family, or to work or a place where they own a property.

"A young man told police at a checkpoint he was passing only to deliver pizzas, but he didn't have any pizzas in the car," Elanas Jablonskas, chief of police in the city of Kaunas, told a news conference on Saturday. "Another driver claimed he lived at an address beyond the roadblock, but couldn't name any shops or gas stations near the address," he said.

A police spokesman said police had also detained several drunk drivers and people on the run from police at roadblocks around the country, including robbery suspects half an hour after the alleged crime had taken place. The small Baltic state of 2.8 million people has reported 1,070 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 24 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.