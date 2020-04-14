Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai COVID-19 cases go up by 204 to 1753; death toll 111

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:40 IST
Mumbai COVID-19 cases go up by 204 to 1753; death toll 111

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 204 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected people in the megapolis to 1753, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At the same time, 11 people succumbed to the viral infection, which took the death toll so far to 111, it said.

Meanwhile, 23 more persons were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection, taking their total to 164, the release said. "Of the total 11 deaths on Tuesday, nine persons were suffering from underlying health conditions while two others had age-related issues," it stated.

The civic body said that it set up 90 temporary special screening clinics to test suspected COVID-19 cases. "A total of 3518 people were screened at these clinics while swabs of 1384 suspected people collected between April 5 to 13," it said.

Out of the total 1753 coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai, 781 cases were detected as a result of contact tracing, containment measures, and through fever clinics etc, it said. Meanwhile, the BMC has decided to hire service of private doctors, nurses and paramedics in the wake of growing number of COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Migrants on Mumbai streets:Very serious incident,says Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday blamed the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government for hundreds of migrant workers gathering outside Bandra railway station here by defying the coronavirus lockdown norms. Terming it as a very ser...

Denmark proposes faster easing of lockdown as coronavirus cases fall - PM

Denmarks government plans to reopen society more quickly than anticipated as the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations continues to fall, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.As a first step in a gradual relaxation of a...

Minister lauds J&K Govt for bringing about major upsurge in Corona care

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh disclosed here today that the Jammu Kashmirs Corona testing capacity has increased to over 350 samples per day which is a major achievement because, till about two to three weeks back, there was the facili...

COVID-19: Man booked for hiding travel history

A man was booked in Uttarakhands Haridwar district on Tuesday for concealing his travel history from the administration to avoid COVID-19 tests, an official said. The state government as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020