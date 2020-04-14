Left Menu
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs, but new cases lowest for a month

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:35 IST
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 602 on Tuesday, up from 566 the day before, posting a second consecutive daily increase, but new infections slowed to 2,972 from 3,153, seeing the smallest daily tally since March 13. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 21,067, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 162,488, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain. There were 3,186 people in intensive care on Tuesday against 3,260 on Monday -- an 11th consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 37,130 were declared recovered against 35,435 a day earlier.

