U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 25,000, doubling in one week - Reuters tally

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 23:07 IST
U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus topped 25,000 on Tuesday, doubling in one week, according to a Reuters tally, as officials debated how to reopen the economy without reigniting the outbreak.

The United States, with the world's third-largest population, has recorded more fatalities from COVID-19 than any other country. There were a total of nearly 597,000 U.S. cases - three times more than any other country - with nearly 2 million reported cases globally. On Monday, the United States reported about 1,500 new fatalities, far below last week's running tally of roughly 2,000 deaths every 24 hours, according to a Reuters tally. U.S. deaths exceeded 24,400 on Tuesday with many states yet to report.

So far this week, deaths have increased by about 7% per day on average compared with 14% last week and 30% many days in March, according to a Reuters tally. Cases this week are up an average of 5% per day compared with 7.8% last week and 30% per day in March. Sweeping stay-at-home restrictions to curb the spread of the illness, in place for weeks in many areas of the United States, have taken a painful toll on the economy. With businesses closed and curbs on travel, officials and lawmakers are debating when it might be safe to begin reopening some sectors.

