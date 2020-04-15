Left Menu
Soccer-Czech league could restart after shutdown from June 8

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 01:25 IST
Professional football in the Czech Republic could return from June 8 after being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, although fans will not be able to attend matches, the country's health minister said on Tuesday. The government will allow stores and restaurants to reopen gradually over the next two months to reawaken an economy paralysed by the health crisis, which has brought global sport to a virtual standstill.

Under the plan, which depends on the epidemic not spiking back up, theatres and other cultural and sporting venues for up to 50 people would reopen on June 8. Before that, professional athletes will be able to return to collective training sessions outdoors, in small groups and under strict conditions, from April 20.

"If all goes well, then I think it realistic to have standard matches played as of June 8, with some technical background... I think matches without spectators could be played," Health Minister Adam Vojtech told a news conference. The League Football Association (LFA), which manages the two top-tier competitions, is seeking to complete the season.

With six matches remaining of the regular season, holders Slavia Prague have an eight-point lead over Viktoria Plzen. "Nothing has changed for us at the moment. We will continue to do the maximum so that this season can be completed on the pitch," LFA chairman Dusan Svoboda said in a statement on the association's website.

