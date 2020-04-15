Left Menu
Development News Edition

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, GSK CEO says

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:42 IST
The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine, GSK CEO says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine so drug companies must partner in the race to develop the weapons to fight the novel coronavirus, GlaxoSmithKline Chief Executive Officer Emma Walmsley said on Wednesday.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sanofi SA said on Tuesday they would develop a vaccine to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus. The drugmakers said they expect to start clinical trials for the vaccine in the second half of this year. If successful, the vaccine would be available in the second half of 2021.

Walmsley said GSK's partnership with Sanofi brings scale to the attempt to get a covid-19 vaccine but that there was still an enormous amount of work to do. "The world's going to definitely need more than one vaccine when you think about demand in this hugely challenging global health crisis," she told BBC Radio.

The adjuvanted vaccine will be developed by combining Sanofi's S-protein COVID-19 antigen and GSK's pandemic adjuvant technology. "It normally takes a decade, sometimes even more, to develop a vaccine but obviously we are in an unprecedented situation, the need is incredibly urgent. We are partnering with regulators to try and go as fast as we safely can."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Global reaction to Trump withdrawing WHO funding

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed his administration to temporarily halt funding to the World Health Organization WHO over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said the WHO had failed in its basic duty and it must be hel...

Sports-On this day... April 16

April 16, 1996 SOCCER - Bayern Munichs Juergen Klinsmann celebrates their second goal in a 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of their UEFA Cup semi-final.Bayern, who sealed the semi-final tie 4-3 on aggregate, beat Girondins Bor...

Coronavirus cases in Russia near 25,000 after record daily rise

Russia on Wednesday reported 3,388 new cases of the coronavirus, a record daily rise, bringing its overall nationwide tally to 24,490, the countrys coronavirus response center said.It said 198 people in Russia diagnosed with the virus had n...

Organisations are using Advantage Club app to keep their employees safe from COVID-19

New Delhi India April 15 ANINewsVoir Organisations around the world are facing a unique challenge, which is to ensure safety and wellbeing of the employees, both physical and psychological. Over 250 leading companies such as Concentrix, EY,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020