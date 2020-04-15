Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:50 IST
EXCLUSIVE-India agrees to sell hydroxychloroquine to Malaysia to help fight COVID-19

India has agreed to sell hydroxychloroquine tablets to Malaysia for use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, a Malaysian minister told Reuters on Wednesday, with New Delhi partially lifting its bar on exports of the anti-malarial drug.

India is the world's largest producer of hydroxychloroquine, sales of which have soared across the world including in the United States, especially after President Donald Trump touted it as a potential weapon against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. New Delhi had last month put a hold on exports of hydroxychloroquine to secure supplies for itself, before agreeing this month to supply it to some of its neighbours as well as "nations who have been particularly badly affected by the pandemic".

"On 14 April, India has given permission for Malaysia to import 89,100 tablets," Malaysia's Deputy Foreign Minister Kamarudin Jaffar told Reuters on Wednesday. "We will try to get more hydroxychloroquine tablets from India, which is also subject to stock availability."

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters. Malaysia has been using hydroxychloroquine for mild to severe COVID-19 cases along with other drugs, according to its treatment protocol seen by Reuters.

It has the second highest number of infections of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia with nearly 5,000 cases, 82 of whom have died. India's decision to sell the sought-after drug to Malaysia signals a turnaround in relations between the countries that had soured because of repeated criticism of some Indian policies by Mahathir Mohamad, before he resigned as Malaysia's prime minister in February.

Malaysia had asked for more than one million hydroxychloroquine tablets from India, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with the media. "Broadly, nations will need each other to fight this pandemic," said an Indian source with direct knowledge of the discussions with Malaysia. "Globally, there will be a new alignment of relationships."

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, IPCA Laboratories and Cadila Healthcare are among India's leading suppliers of hydroxychloroquine. Cadila has increased production tenfold to 30 metric tonnes per month and is ready to produce more if needed, Managing Director Sharvil Patel had told Reuters last week. (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by Euan Rocha & Simon Cameron-Moore)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to deposit Rs 1,000 in migrant labourers' accounts: Shivraj Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that Rs 1,000 would be credited in the accounts of the migrant labourers who are stranded in other states, amid the nationwide lockdown enforced to contain the sprea...

Govt to not tolerate sabotage of water supply interventions, Sisulu warns

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has warned that the government will not tolerate the deliberate sabotage of governments water supply interventions for the COVID-19 outbreak.This comes after the Minister was a...

Ciara expecting a baby boy

Singer Ciara and her husband, American football player Russell Wilson, are set to become parents of a boy. The couple, who is expecting their second child, revealed the gender of the baby on Tuesday on Instagram.Ciara shared a video in whic...

29 killed in two attacks in restive eastern

Twenty-nine people have been killed in two attacks in eastern DR Congo, a region in the grip of militia violence, officials said WednesdayCODECO assailants attacked the people of the village of Koli while they were asleep, killing 22 civili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020