Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdowns should be lifted in 2-week stages to stem COVID-19 spread - WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:19 IST
Lockdowns should be lifted in 2-week stages to stem COVID-19 spread - WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Countries that ease restrictions imposed to fight the spread of the coronavirus should wait at least two weeks to evaluate the impact of such changes before easing again, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday. In its latest Strategy Update, the U.N. agency said that the world stands at a "pivotal juncture" in the pandemic and that "speed, scale, and equity must be our guiding principles" when deciding what measures are necessary.

Every country should implement comprehensive public health measures to maintain a sustainable steady state of low-level or no transmission and prepare its surge capacity to react rapidly to control any spread, the WHO said. Some of the countries hardest-hit by the virus are now considering lifting lockdowns and beginning the transition toward a resumption of normal life. The WHO update said any such steps should be taken gradually, with time to evaluate their impact before new steps are taken.

"To reduce the risk of new outbreaks, measures should be lifted in a phased, step-wise manner based on an assessment of the epidemiological risks and socioeconomic benefits of lifting restrictions on different workplaces, educational institutions, and social activities...," the WHO said. "Ideally there would be a minimum of 2 weeks (corresponding to the incubation period of COVID-19) between each phase of the transition, to allow sufficient time to understand the risk of new outbreaks and to respond appropriately," it added.

It warned that the "risk of re-introduction and resurgence of the disease will continue". The Geneva-based global health organization issued its advice at a time when it has come under criticism from the United States for its initial response to the pandemic. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Washington, the WHO's biggest donor, would suspend funding.

China has begun lifting some of the toughest restrictions imposed on Hubei province where the disease first emerged at the end of last year. In the United States, which has the largest number of confirmed cases and deaths, Trump has jostled with some state governors over who has the authority to begin reopening U.S. businesses. European countries have begun small-scale steps to reduce severe lockdowns.

Some Spanish businesses, including construction and manufacturing, have been allowed to resume, although shops, bars, and public spaces are to stay closed until at least April 26. Italy, which has the world's second-highest death toll at 21,067, maintained some tight restrictions on movement, while Denmark, one of the first European countries to shut down, will reopen daycare centers and schools for children in first to fifth grades on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan's economy may contract by 1.5 pc: IMF

The International Monetary Fund IMF has projected that due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistans economy may contract sharply by 1.5 per cent during the current financial year. According to a report in The Express Tribune, the IMF in its W...

Swiss coronavirus death toll nears 1,000, positive tests still rising

The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 973, the countrys public health ministry said on Wednesday, rising from 900 people on Tuesday.The number of positive tests also increased to 26,336 from 25,834 on Tuesday, it said....

ED moves Bom HC, seeks cancellation of Kapil Wadhwan's bail

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, accused in a money laundering case, for allegedly violating bail conditions and travelling during the lockdow...

Coronavirus: Finland ends blockade on capital, retains other restrictions

The Finnish government says it will end the blockade of a key southern region that includes the Nordic nations capital, Helsinki, in the first move of easing COVID-19 -related restrictions. Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson said Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020