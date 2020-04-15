Left Menu
Doctor admitted to Delhi hospital over coronavirus fears

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:50 IST
A doctor suspected of suffering from coronavirus was admitted to a Delhi hospital, an official said here on Wednesday. He was taken to the same hospital where he worked from his flat in Ghaziabad around 9.30 pm on Tuesday night, Chief Medical Officer Dr N K Gupta said. The area was sanitised after getting information, Gupta added. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said if the doctor tested positive for the virus, the building where he lived will be sealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

