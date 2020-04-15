Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Four more COVID-19 patients discharged; 17 so far

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-04-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 20:23 IST
C'garh: Four more COVID-19 patients discharged; 17 so far

Four COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday following their recovery, health officials said. With this, the number of cured and discharged patients has now reached to 17 in the state, while the number of active cases stands at 16, they said.

State Health Minister T S Singh Deo tweeted, "Today 4 more Covid patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital. In total, 17 patients have been cured & discharged in Chhattisgarh. Now there are 16 more active patients in the state. I pray to the almighty for their speedy recovery." The four patients, all male, who are from Katghora town in Korba district, were discharged after their two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection, a public relations official of the AIIMS told PTI. Now, 16 patients are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, he said.

Katghora, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state with 24 confirmed cases being reported from there so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

No bail for PMC Bank scam accused

A court here on Wednesday rejected a temporary bail plea of former Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative PMC Bank director Jasvinder Singh Banwait. Banwait was arrested in March by the Economic Offences Wing EOW of the Mumbai Police in connect...

Military sees no quick exit from 'new world' of coronavirus

The US military is bracing for a months-long struggle against the coronavirus, looking for novel ways to maintain a defensive crouch that sustains troops health without breaking their morale while still protecting the nation. Unlike talk i...

UK fashion retailers Oasis, Warehouse fall into administration

British fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse have fallen into administration, joining a growing list of store groups pushed over the edge by the coronavirus emergency.Deloitte, appointed as administrator on Wednesday, said that 202 of the ...

Apple launches new iPhone SE starting at $399

Apple on Wednesday launched a new iPhone aimed at the budget-minded, aiming to fill a gap in its lineup ahead of upgrading its flagship handsetThe updated iPhone SE will start at 399, or less than half the price of its leading flagship devi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020