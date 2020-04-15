Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala govt setting up 22 cancer centres in all districts

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:19 IST
Kerala govt setting up 22 cancer centres in all districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 15 (PTI): In a first in the country, the Kerala government is setting up 22 cancer treatment centres across all the 14 districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The initiative, being undertaken in association with the the city-based Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), would enable cancer patients to continue their treatment during this COVID-19 period, Vijayan told reporters here.

This is for the first time such an initiative was being taken in the country, he said. As the immunity of cancer patients is low, it is not advisable for them to travel long distances for treatment.

Anyexposure to the coronavirus infection would have serious repercussions on their health, the chief minister said. The treatment centres would be based at the district hospitals and general hospitals in the districts.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said, "Right now, we are setting up the cancer treatment centres with RCC's assistance." "We will also take the help and support of other regional cancer centres to expand this service to other areas in future," she said. Cancer patients from across the state usually undergo treatment at the RCC here. Now, they would be able to continue their follow-up treatments, including chemotherapy, at their nearest treatment centres.

The doctors at RCC would provide their services to the treatment centres through teleconferencing..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York coronavirus hospitalizations down for second day -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus declined for a second day and that his states healthcare system has stabilized to the point that it could give ventilators to other states.C...

Study discloses barriers young adults face to seek help for eating disorders

Factors such as fear of being a burden to others, embarrassment, concern about others take, have been identified as some of the barriers that restrict young people to seek professional help for eating disorders. A new study has found that y...

Retailers' body seeks permission for contactless home delivery of goods

After the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA came out with guidelines that enabled ecommerce players to operate, the Retailers Association of India RAI on Wednesday urged the government to consider allowing all forms of home delivery of goods in ...

South African watchdog sends mask manufacturer to court for suspected price-gouging

A company believed to have hiked the price of face masks by 500 during the coronavirus epidemic has been sent to a South African court, and more prosecutions for suspected price gouging will follow, the competition watchdog said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020