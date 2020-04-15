Kerala govt setting up 22 cancer centres in all districts

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 15 (PTI): In a first in the country, the Kerala government is setting up 22 cancer treatment centres across all the 14 districts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The initiative, being undertaken in association with the the city-based Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), would enable cancer patients to continue their treatment during this COVID-19 period, Vijayan told reporters here.

This is for the first time such an initiative was being taken in the country, he said. As the immunity of cancer patients is low, it is not advisable for them to travel long distances for treatment.

Anyexposure to the coronavirus infection would have serious repercussions on their health, the chief minister said. The treatment centres would be based at the district hospitals and general hospitals in the districts.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said, "Right now, we are setting up the cancer treatment centres with RCC's assistance." "We will also take the help and support of other regional cancer centres to expand this service to other areas in future," she said. Cancer patients from across the state usually undergo treatment at the RCC here. Now, they would be able to continue their follow-up treatments, including chemotherapy, at their nearest treatment centres.

The doctors at RCC would provide their services to the treatment centres through teleconferencing..

